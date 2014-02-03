Bruno Mars parties in NYC after Super Bowl halftime performance | amNewYork

Quantcast
Bruno Mars parties in NYC after Super Bowl halftime performance

From one party to another!

After nailing his Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night, Grammy winner Bruno Mars headed to TAO Downtown with family and close friends.

Arriving around 10 p.m., the 28-year-old was “ready to get the party started,” doing a round of shots at the bar with his crew and hightailing it to the dance floor when a Michael Jackson tune came on, said a spy.

“Everyone danced all night long,” the witness said. “At one point Bruno got in the middle of a dance circle as the crowd cheered.”

