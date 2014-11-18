Call her Santa Taylor Swift | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A plastic bag littering a street in Brooklyn after a press conference in support of a plastic bag surcharge on Wednesday, March 26, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton

Taylor Swift has a new gig: not-so-secret Santa.

For the past couple of weeks, Swiftees have been tweeting, tumblring, instagramming and crying over gifts sent to them by Taylor herself.

Last week the 24-year-old starlet and fairy godmother delivered a toy Mercedes, in person, to little Leyton Barnett of Connecticut. Since then, Swift’s superfans have been uploading photos to social media showcasing embroidered pillows, winter accessories and bags of make up from Tay’s present-packages.

One fan, Ally Moronese, posted to Tumblr about her sadness over an impending move from her childhood home, to which Swift first responded with the comment “thinking of you,” before mailing a care package to her home, reported Cosmopolitan.

Among Moronese’s gifts were multiple personalized letters, a notebook, scented soaps, and emotionally comforting stuff, like a blanket.

Other fans bragged about their kimonos and tea sets, which featured notes from Swift like “I thought of you when I saw this in Japan…”

Some packages also included cookies from Swift’s supermodel bestie, Karlie Kloss.

Maybe Taylor has finally decided to embrace her holiday-oriented roots — she grew up on a Christmas tree farm — or maybe she’s the most talented self-promoter on this earth, but to her fans she’s just a “freaking sweetheart angel princess.”