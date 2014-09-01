Quantcast
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher expecting first baby | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher expecting first baby

By
0
comments
Posted on

Amidst all the celebrity weddings over Labor Day Weekend, country crooner Carrie Underwood had her own news to share: She’s pregnant.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Underwood, 31, is expecting her first child with hockey player husband Mike Fisher, 34, the couple announced via their social media accounts Monday.

“In honor of ‘Labor’ Day…Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn’t be happier!” Underwood posted on Twitter, along with a photo cradling her two dogs, wearing T-shirts that read “I’m going to be a big brother” and “I’m going to be a big sister.”

Fisher, meanwhile, made what appeared to be a joke about a baby name (but after North West came true, who knows.)

“We haven’t picked names yet but it’s looking like Fly is gonna fly. #boyorgirl #flyfisher,” he tweeted.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC