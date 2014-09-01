Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher expecting first baby | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Amidst all the celebrity weddings over Labor Day Weekend, country crooner Carrie Underwood had her own news to share: She’s pregnant.

Underwood, 31, is expecting her first child with hockey player husband Mike Fisher, 34, the couple announced via their social media accounts Monday.

“In honor of ‘Labor’ Day…Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn’t be happier!” Underwood posted on Twitter, along with a photo cradling her two dogs, wearing T-shirts that read “I’m going to be a big brother” and “I’m going to be a big sister.”

Fisher, meanwhile, made what appeared to be a joke about a baby name (but after North West came true, who knows.)

“We haven’t picked names yet but it’s looking like Fly is gonna fly. #boyorgirl #flyfisher,” he tweeted.