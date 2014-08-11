Cash stolen from Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Hamptons home | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Thousands of dollars in cash has been stolen from Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick — yet again.

A thief nabbed a briefcase filled with $4,000 in cash earlier this month from the couple’s rented house in the Hamptons, TMZ.com reported on Monday. It’s believed to be an inside job because this is the third time the Kardashian family has been hit this year, sources close to the family told TMZ.

There was no indication of forced entry and nothing else was taken.

In February, someone stole $50,000 in cash from the pair’s home in Calabasas, California, while $250,000 in jewelry was taken from sister Khloe Kardashian’s California mansion this year, too.

At the time, members of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” crew were eyed because of their access to the homes, law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time.

Kourtney and Disick — who are expecting their third child — are out east filming the spinoff “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons.”