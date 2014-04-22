Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas fete Meryl Streep in NYC | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones seem well on their way to reconciliation — if they aren’t there already.

The couple of 13 years, who announced their separation in August, stepped out together at Monday night’s Monte Cristo Award dinner, less than a week after attending opening night of “The Library” at the Public Theater.

Douglas, 69, and Zeta-Jones, 44, arrived together at Monday’s dinner, then walked arm-in-arm down the red carpet at the Edison Ballroom.

“They were lovely and were greeted by a ton of people,” a witness said of the actors, who share two children.

They also spent time with Meryl Streep, who was honored with the evening’s award, and Streep’s husband, Don Gummer, as well as other old friends.

Since splitting, the pair has been spotted together and was rumored to be working out their relationship.

In early March, the twosome looked “really happy” during a dinner at NYY Steak with a business associate, a witness told us at the time. They were holding hands and Douglas looked “very smiley,” the spy added.