Celeb sightings: Kourtney Kardashian, Mamie Gummer and more | amNewYork

Celeb sightings: Kourtney Kardashian, Mamie Gummer and more

Mamie Gummer having sushi at Ocean Grill before seeing friend Pedro Pascal perform in Shakespeare in the Park’s “Much Ado About Nothing”

Kourtney Kardashian filming a scene for “Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons” at Southampton Social Club

Andre 3000 sharing a dinner of kale salad, branzino and panna cotta with a female friend at David Burke’s new restaurant Fabrick at the Archer Hotel

Debra Messing and boyfriend Will Chase attending Christian Siriano’s resort 2015 fashion presentation at the designer’s Elizabeth Street boutique

Joan Smalls taking a fitness class at Brooklyn Bodyburn in Williamsburg

Tiffani Thiessen at Village newbie Wink Brow Bar getting a full set of eyelashes

