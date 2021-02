Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Liza Minnelli celebrating her 68th birthday at Gallaghers Steakhouse in midtown amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega amRUSH https://podcasts.schnepsmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Desus_Mero_01-Mixdown2.mp3 “The Face” co-stars Naomi Campbell and Nigel Barker eating dinner together at Bodega Negra Nina Agdal taking a class at Barry’s Bootcamp in ChelseaWallflowers frontman Jakob Dylan and his bandmates drinking margaritas and beers at Fabbrica Restaurant & Bar in Williamsburg