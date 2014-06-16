Celeb sightings: Taylor Swift, Kourtney Kardashian and more | amNewYork

Quantcast
Celeb sightings: Taylor Swift, Kourtney Kardashian and more

Prospective female firefighters train at the Wall St. New York Sports Club.
Prospective female firefighters train at the Wall St. New York Sports Club. Photo Credit: Getty/Matthias Hangst

Taylor Swift leaving ModelFIT workout studio on Bowery, looking polished in a black romper and heels

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick cheering on England during the World Cup at Southampton Social Club, while the E! cameras rolled

Ashley Greene dining with Oakley executives at Benjamin Steakhouse in midtown

Zachary Quinto walking along Ninth Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues

Fred Savage seeing the musical “Here Lies Love” at the Public Theater

Estelle and Kelis hanging out at Bounce Sporting Club

