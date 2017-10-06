Thousands of fans head to New York Comic Con each year to hear from the actors and creators behind their favorite shows, books and movies.

Rosario Dawson, Kevin Smith, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Keanu Reeves were among the luminaries to help kick off Comic Con's first day at the Javits Center on Thursday. Some of your favorite “Star Wars,” “American Gods” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actors, writers and more are also slated to attend.

The pop culture event runs through Oct. 8. Head to newyorkcomiccon.com for more information.

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson speaks at the Audible Presents:
Rosario Dawson speaks at the Audible Presents: "Artemis" panel on Oct. 5, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith speaks during the Comic Book Men
Kevin Smith speaks during the Comic Book Men panel on Oct. 5, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Cindy Ord)

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Chuck Nice and Adam Savage

Chuck Nice, Adam Savage and Neil deGrasse Tyson
Chuck Nice, Adam Savage and Neil deGrasse Tyson during the StarTalk Radio panel on Oct. 5, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox during the
Vivica A. Fox during the "Explosion Jones" panel on Oct. 5, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS)

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves discusses
Keanu Reeves discusses "Replicas" on Oct. 5, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil)

John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo during the
John Leguizamo during the "Freak!" The Comic Book! panel on Oct. 5, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt)

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart, center, and her mother, Paula
Melissa Joan Hart, center, and her mother, Paula Hart, right attend Lifetime's "The Watcher In The Woods" panel on Oct. 5, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images for Lifetime / Astrid Stawiarz)