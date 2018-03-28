In Los Angeles, you might spy a celebrity on the street. But in New York, the stars are on the stage. Here are the biggest A-listers and award-winners you can expect to catch on Broadway this upcoming season.

Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America”

The former “Spider-Man” star takes on Tony Kushner’s two-part, eight-hour opus alongside Nathan Lane and Lee Pace. The powerful performance will only be at home at the Neil Simon Theatre for a limited 18-week run, closing July 1.

Laurie Metcalf “Three Tall Women”

Fresh off her Best Actress Tony win for “A Doll’s House, Part 2” last year, Laurie Metcalf returns to Broadway in “Three Tall Women” alongside Alison Pill and big screen legend Glenda Jackson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama officially opens at the John Golden Theatre on March 29.

Denzel Washington, “The Iceman Cometh”

The two-time Oscar-winner returns to the Broadway stage eight years after nabbing a Best Actor Tony for “Fences.” This go-round, Washington stars in Eugene O’Neill’s tragic “The Iceman Cometh,” officially opening at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre April 26 and playing through July 1.

Diana Rigg, “My Fair Lady”

Relieved of her duty of stealing every scene in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” the inimitable Diana Rigg heads back to the Manhattan stage. The production — also featuring “Six Feet Under” star Lauren Ambrose — officially opens at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on April 19.

Armie Hammer, “Straight White Men”

Riding a wave of buzz from the Academy Award-nominated “Call Me By Your Name,” Hammer is set to make his Broadway debut in Young Jean Lee’s dark comedy “Straight White Men,” the first play written by an Asian-American woman to be produced on The Great White Way. The subversive social commentary officially opens July 23 at the Hayes Theater.

Jim Parsons, “Boys in the Band”

The “Big Bang Theory” star is no stranger to the stage, appearing in several Off-Broadway productions before garnering a Drama Desk Award nod in 2011 for “The Normal Heart.” Parsons won’t be the only familiar face you’ll catch in Mart Crowley’s “The Boys in the Band”, though: Emmy-nominee Matt Bomer joins the actor, alongside Zachary Quinto and “The Book of Mormon” standout Andrew Rannells. It opens at the Booth Theatre May 31.

Bernadette Peters “Hello, Dolly!”

Stage icon Bernadette Peters coming back to Broadway to star in this timeless musical makes “Hello, Dolly!” at the Shubert Theatre one of the most talked about productions in New York. Catch her on stage now.

Katharine McPhee, “Waitress”

“American Idol” alum and star of the short-lived, much-loved musical drama “Smash,” Katharine McPhee will make her Broadway debut when she takes over the lead role in “Waitress.” McPhee is set to take the Brooks Atkinson Theatre stage as Jenna starting April 10, though June 17.