Celebrities (still) aren't being shy about their political opinions. Numerous A-listers have taken to the streets to protest against President Donald Trump and his executive orders and policies.

Actors, actresses, singers, comedians and more attended women's marches across the nation (and beyond) just one day after Trump's inauguration, and again one year later on Jan, 20, 2018. One week into his presidency, celebrities rallied at Kennedy, Los Angeles International and other airports to protest refugee and immigration travel restrictions — and it doesn't end there. New Yorkers have been gathering to show support for various groups nearly every weekend.

See photos of Lady Gaga, Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham and others protesting against the president's policies.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi -- wearing a pussyhat -- makes
Padma Lakshmi -- wearing a pussyhat -- makes her way through the crowd before the Women's March on Jan. 20, 2018, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith)

Patricia Arquette

Actress and activist Patricia Arquette joined the thousands
Actress and activist Patricia Arquette joined the thousands of men and women who participated in the Women's March on New York City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (Credit: Patricia Arquette via Twitter )

Sutton Crawford

Actress Sutton Crawford, donning a pussyhat, wrote on
Actress Sutton Crawford, donning a pussyhat, wrote on Twitter on Jan. 20, 2018, that her entire train was filled with women heading to the march. (Credit: Sutton Crawford‏ via Twitter )

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Nick Offerman

"Parks and Recreation" actor Nick Offerman spoke during a Woman's March rally in Park City, Utah, on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano)

Common

The Park City, Utah, Women's March kicked off
The Park City, Utah, Women's March kicked off with a speech by hip hop artist and activist Common on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

Jane Fonda

To mark the one year anniversary of the
To mark the one year anniversary of the Women's March, actress Jane Fonda spoke at a rally in Park City, Utah, on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

Russell Simmons

Russell Simmons takes part in the
Russell Simmons takes part in the "I Am A Muslim Too" rally in a show of solidarity with American Muslims on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Times Square in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon takes part in the
Susan Sarandon takes part in the "I Am A Muslim Too" rally in a show of solidarity with American Muslims on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Times Square in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon joined protesters rallying against the travel
Cynthia Nixon joined protesters rallying against the travel ban at JFK Airport in Queens on Jan. 28, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith )

Jocelyn Towne and Simon Helberg

Jocelyn Towne wrote
Jocelyn Towne wrote "Let Them In," across her chest and Simon Helberg held a sign that read "Refugees Welcome," at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 29, 2017. The ceremony was held one day after Trump issued refugee and immigration restrictions. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Robyn Beck )

Rihanna

Rihanna posted this photo of herself to Instagram
Rihanna posted this photo of herself to Instagram on Jan. 22, 2017, after participating in a women's march in Manhattan. (Credit: Rihanna via Instagram)

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo protested during a women's march outside
Mark Ruffalo protested during a women's march outside Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Mark Ruffalo via Instagram)

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer spoke onstage during the Women's March
Amy Schumer spoke onstage during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Emma Watson

Emma Watson attended the Women's March on Washington
Emma Watson attended the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham, right, took part in the Women's
Lena Dunham, right, took part in the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Lena Dunham via Instagram / Charlie Gross)

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attended the Women's March on Washington
Scarlett Johansson attended the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Danielle Brooks

"Orange is the New Black" actress Danielle Brooks greeted fans during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Danielle Brooks via Instagram)

Madonna

Madonna spoke during the Women's March on Washington
Madonna spoke during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017. In the speech, the singer said she thought about "blowing up the White House." (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys performed during the Women's March on
Alicia Keys performed during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds )

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush posted a photo to Instagram of
Sophia Bush posted a photo to Instagram of herself with Gloria Steinem at the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Sophia Bush via Instagram)

Katy Perry

Katy Perry protested during the Women's March on
Katy Perry protested during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017. She posted this photo of herself with Gloria Steinem to Instagram during the march. (Credit: Katy Perry via Instagram )

Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman tweeted a photo of himself at
Nick Offerman tweeted a photo of himself at a women's march on Jan. 21, 2017. "I'm a nasty girl #WomensMarch," he tweeted. (Credit: Nick Offerman via Twitter )

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington spoke onstage during a women's march
Kerry Washington spoke onstage during a women's march protest in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Kerry Washington via Instagram)

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus posted a series of photos of
Miley Cyrus posted a series of photos of herself rallying for Planned Parenthood on Instagram. The singer attended a women's march in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Miley Cyrus via Instagram)

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato attended a women's march in Los
Demi Lovato attended a women's march in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntrre )

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda participated in a women's march in
Lin-Manuel Miranda participated in a women's march in London, England, on Jan. 21, 2017. "Proud to support women's rights with the whole fam," he tweeted. (Credit: Lin-Manuel Miranda via Twitter )

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep attacked Donald Trump in her speech
Meryl Streep attacked Donald Trump in her speech at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8, 2017. "There was one performance this year that stunned me," Streep, 67, said. "It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter." (Credit: NBCUniversal via Getty Images / Paul Drinkwater)

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga stood outside Trump Tower in midtown
Lady Gaga stood outside Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan to protest the election results on Nov. 9, 2016. (Credit: Lady Gaga via Instagram)