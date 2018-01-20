Celebrities (still) aren't being shy about their political opinions. Numerous A-listers have taken to the streets to protest against President Donald Trump and his executive orders and policies.

Actors, actresses, singers, comedians and more attended women's marches across the nation (and beyond) just one day after Trump's inauguration, and again one year later on Jan, 20, 2018. One week into his presidency, celebrities rallied at Kennedy, Los Angeles International and other airports to protest refugee and immigration travel restrictions — and it doesn't end there. New Yorkers have been gathering to show support for various groups nearly every weekend.

See photos of Lady Gaga, Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham and others protesting against the president's policies.