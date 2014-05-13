Celebrity sightings: Tyra Banks, Idina Menzel and more | amNewYork

Quantcast
Celebrity sightings: Tyra Banks, Idina Menzel and more

Tyra Banks shopping for underthings at Only Hearts in NoLIta

Jerry O’Connell seeing “After Midnight” alone, then hanging out with star Vanessa Williams backstage after the show

Idina Menzel performing songs from her Broadway show “If/Then” at the Family Equality Council’s ninth annual Night at The Pier, which raised more than $804,000 for the organization, which works for the acceptance of all families, especially those with gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender parents

Travie McCoy surprising bargoers with a guest DJ set at Level R on the Empire Hotel’s rooftop

