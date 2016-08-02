Channing Tatum to star in Disney’s 'Splash' remake as merman, report says | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

King Triton eat your heart out.

Disney’s flipping the script for its remake of “Splash,” Deadline reported yesterday, with Channing Tatum set to take the lead role of the mermaid famously portrayed by Daryl Hannah in the original 1984 film.

The “Magic Mike” actor, 36, will star opposite Jillian Bell, 32, who will apparently take on the character who gets rescued by the mermaid — or should we say, merman — which in the original was played by Tom Hanks.

While we’d usually roll our eyes at the news of yet another Hollywood remake, the idea of Tatum as a merman is an idea we wholeheartedly support.