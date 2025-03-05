Cher visits God’s Love We Deliver kitchen ahead of benefit concert for nonprofit based in SoHo

Pop megastar Cher visited the kitchen of God’s Love We Deliver on Wednesday, one day before she is set to join a benefit concert in the organization’s name.

The 78-year-old icon, who has earned top 10 hits in four separate decades, met with staff and volunteers inside 166 6th Ave. in SoHo on March 5, where they thanked them for their contributions to New Yorkers in need.

God’s Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers medically tailored meals for people living with illnesses who cannot shop for themselves, as well as their caregivers. The organization says that, bolstered by some 23,000 volunteers, it will deliver more than 4 million meals to 17,000 people in 2025 alone.

“I can’t think of any better way to spend my time, and I’m in awe of this whole thing,” Cher said. “I just came to meet the people. This is a brilliant thing; I wish our government would learn about it.”

This comes as the singer will appear on Thursday night alongside the likes of Alicia Keys, Beck, Kate Hudson, and more at the Beacon Theatre on the Upper West Side for Love Rocks NYC, the ninth annual benefit concert for God’s Love We Deliver.

“My mom said that if you see somebody who needs something, do it. You know, if someone crosses your path, anybody that crosses your path, what belongs to you comes to you. And my mom was very good about helping people. And we didn’t really have anything, you know, but my mom was great at helping people, and she passed it on to my sister,” Cher said. “That’s what you’re supposed to do. So I’m doing it, I think.”

She also encouraged others to volunteer, calling it “one of the most gratifying” things a person can do. She also joked that she would like to see more pasta go out on the deliveries.

God’s Love We Deliver began 40 years prior during the AIDS epidemic and has since grown to encompass more than 200 different diagnoses, according to the nonprofit’s CEO, Terrence Meck.

“This all started with one woman delivering a bag of groceries to her friend dying of AIDS. Today, out of this kitchen, we cook and deliver more than 4 million medically tailored meals to nearly 17,000 clients living with chronic and severe illnesses,” Meck said. “The most important ingredient of all is love, and that is what we’re celebrating.”