Chloe Moretz and Brookyn Beckham dating: reports | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cute new (teenage) couple alert!

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz is dating Brooklyn Beckham, the oldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, according to a new report from Us Weekly.

Moretz, 17, and Brooklyn, 15, met a few months back through a mutual friend who introduced the pair at cycling studio SoulCycle’s Santa Monica, California, location. According to Us Weekly, the two have “gone on a couple dates and are seeing where it goes.”

“They were each others’ crush,” an insider said.

Moretz plans to take Brooklyn to the upcoming premiere of her flick “If I Stay,” according to Us Weekly. In the meantime, they had been hanging out in Los Angeles — hitting the beach, going to the movies and taking workout classes together — before Brooklyn headed back to London for school.

“They don’t drive, so they had to be chaperoned around,” the source said. “It was very cute.”