Chris Evans, Jenny Slate call it quits after 9 months, report says | amNewYork

From Captain America to Captain Dumped — word on the street is the Hollywood romance that took everyone by surprise last year is over, with Us Weekly reporting Wednesday that Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are no longer an item.

There’s no confirmation, however, of who was the dumpee; in fact, an “insider” told the entertainment site that the split was “completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules and they remain very close friends.” Such a familiar tale in tinsel town.

The two took star watchers by surprise when news of their romance emerged back in May.

Evans, 35, was spotted at the Super Bowl on Sunday without Slate, 34, but hanging with fellow actor pal Jeremy Renner.