Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky reveal twins' names | amNewYork

Twice the cuteness!

“Thor” hunk Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have revealed the names of their twin boys who were born last week: Tristan and Sasha.

Pataky posted a shot of the little guys’ feet on Instagram, along with a caption in her native Spanish that roughly translates to: “They’re home!! Tristan and Sasha came into the world on March 18, just after the full moon. Complete happiness!!”

Hemsworth, 30, and 37-year-old Pataky, an actress and model, also have a 2-year-old daughter named India Rose.