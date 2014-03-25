Quantcast
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky reveal twins' names | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky reveal twins’ names

By
0
comments
Posted on

Twice the cuteness!

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

“Thor” hunk Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have revealed the names of their twin boys who were born last week: Tristan and Sasha.

Pataky posted a shot of the little guys’ feet on Instagram, along with a caption in her native Spanish that roughly translates to: “They’re home!! Tristan and Sasha came into the world on March 18, just after the full moon. Complete happiness!!”

Hemsworth, 30, and 37-year-old Pataky, an actress and model, also have a 2-year-old daughter named India Rose.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC