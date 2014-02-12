Chris Kattan busted for DUI in L.A. | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

“Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kattan was arrested early Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed into another car, according to a TMZ.com report.

Kattan, 43, was reportedly driving erratically on a Los Angeles freeway before allegedly crashing into an unoccupied vehicle.

A law enforcement video allegedly shows Kattan failing a field sobriety test when he is unable to walk in a straight line.

Media reports say Kattan was acting erratically hours before the crash, and was wandering up and down the first-class aisle of a flight and talking about running out of his medication.

“I got into a little car accident yesterday and I’d just rather not talk about it right now,” Kattan tweeted along with a photo of the Hindenburg disaster.

A spokesperson for the agency that represents Kattan declined to comment.