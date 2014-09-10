Quantcast
Chris Pratt to host 'SNL' 40th season premiere | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Chris Pratt to host ‘SNL’ 40th season premiere

By
0
comments
Posted on

Chris Pratt’s standing as the funnyguy of summer is continuing into fall.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star is slated to host the 40th season premiere of “SNL” on Sept. 27, NBC announced on Wednesday. This is Pratt’s first time hosting the late-night sketch comedy show.

Pop star Ariana Grande is the musical guest.

First-time host Sarah Silverman, who did a brief stint on “SNL” in the ’90s, will take over hosting duties on Oct. 4, while Adam Levine and the guys of Maroon 5 will make their fifth appearance as musical guest.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC