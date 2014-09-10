Chris Pratt to host 'SNL' 40th season premiere | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Chris Pratt’s standing as the funnyguy of summer is continuing into fall.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star is slated to host the 40th season premiere of “SNL” on Sept. 27, NBC announced on Wednesday. This is Pratt’s first time hosting the late-night sketch comedy show.

Pop star Ariana Grande is the musical guest.

First-time host Sarah Silverman, who did a brief stint on “SNL” in the ’90s, will take over hosting duties on Oct. 4, while Adam Levine and the guys of Maroon 5 will make their fifth appearance as musical guest.