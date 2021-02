Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

ABC has found its next “Bachelor”: Chris Soules, a 32-year-old farmer from Iowa, who got the boot on Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

The network announced the news on Wednesday.

Soules’ televised search for love premieres in January 2015.