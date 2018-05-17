LATEST PAPER
Chrissy Teigen gives birth to second child

The 32-year-old star tweeted the news on Thursday.

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are now

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

By Keira Alexander keira.alexander@amny.com @keira_alexander
The Legends are now a family of four.

Chrissy Teigen revealed on Thursday morning that she’d given birth to her second child.

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” the model posted to Twitter, alongside a series of baby bottle emojis.

The baby, which the 32-year-old had previously revealed to be a boy, is the second child for the star and husband John Legend, 39. Teigen gave birth to daughter Luna on April 14, 2016.

The couple are yet to reveal the newborn’s name — though it won’t be Stephen, as “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert suggested on Twitter Thursday.

“But then he’d be Stephen Stephens!” the new mom replied. Yes, John’s last name isn’t actually Legend, and the pair’s daughter has his original surname of Stephens, too.

