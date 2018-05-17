The Legends are now a family of four.

Chrissy Teigen revealed on Thursday morning that she’d given birth to her second child.

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” the model posted to Twitter, alongside a series of baby bottle emojis.

The baby, which the 32-year-old had previously revealed to be a boy, is the second child for the star and husband John Legend, 39. Teigen gave birth to daughter Luna on April 14, 2016.

The couple are yet to reveal the newborn’s name — though it won’t be Stephen, as “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert suggested on Twitter Thursday.

“But then he’d be Stephen Stephens!” the new mom replied. Yes, John’s last name isn’t actually Legend, and the pair’s daughter has his original surname of Stephens, too.