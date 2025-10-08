Chrissy Teigen and celebrities to join restaurant workers for One Fair Wage’s ‘Server for an Hour’ dinner in NYC

The message is clear: this dinner serves more than meals — it’s serving change.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, model, author, and television personality Chrissy Teigen will host an evening that’s part dining experience, part social movement in Manhattan. Teigen will be joined by Sophia Bush, Dorinda Medley, Heidi Gardner, Ciara Miller, Jesel Taank, and Orlando Bloom for One Fair Wage’s “Server for an Hour” dinner, a creative and meaningful event in support of the organization’s Living Wage for All campaign.

This event invites well-known figures to serve tables alongside restaurant workers, a symbolic role reversal that sheds light on the challenges millions of service industry employees face nationwide.

“This year’s event feels especially profound. At a time when the affordability crisis is pushing families to the brink and workers are under attack from every direction, it’s more important than ever to shine a light on what so many of us have known for years: the people powering our economy are barely scraping by, often working more than one job just to survive. If we truly want to give people a shot at a life of dignity, then we have to pay them a living wage,” Teigen said.

Founded in 2013, One Fair Wage has been at the forefront of the movement to end the federal subminimum wage for tipped workers, which has remained at $2.13 per hour since 1991. The organization advocates for policies that ensure all workers earn a full, fair, and livable wage, regardless of whether they receive tips.

At its heart, the “Server for an Hour” event is about connection, breaking down barriers between those who are served and those who serve. By trading their usual spotlight for a spot on the floor, celebrities create a shared experience that unites people through empathy and understanding. The evening reminds everyone that behind every meal and every interaction is a person with a story, a livelihood, and a right to fair pay. This spirit of connection between restaurants and workers, between fame and everyday life, gives the night its real power, turning an act of service into a call for change.

The event will blend fun and purpose as celebrities navigate the realities of restaurant service while sharing conversations about affordability, equity, and the value of labor. Beyond the table, the evening supports One Fair Wage’s broader “25 by 250” initiative, which aims to end subminimum wages in 25 states by the U.S.’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

“Having worked in restaurants myself, I know what it’s like to depend on tips, to worry about covering basic needs, and to endure harassment and constant stress because of a broken wage system,” said Teigen. “That’s why I’m honored to host One Fair Wage’s Server for an Hour again this year — to stand with service workers and amplify the call for a living wage, so that every worker earns a fair base wage with tips on top.”