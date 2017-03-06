Chrissy Teigen opens up about postpartum depression battle | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her experience with postpartum depression since giving birth to daughter Luna in April last year.

In an essay for Glamour magazine, the model, 31, revealed a side of her life not shared on social media, detailing mental health struggles for which she is now taking medication and plans to seek therapy.

The star tweeted Monday, “Please don’t feel like you have to tiptoe around me!”

She added: “It is the most uncomfortable feeling ahhhh only downside to sharing PPD.”