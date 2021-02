Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Christian Bale is back on daddy duty.

The Oscar winner and wife Sibi Blazic have welcomed a baby boy, their second child together, a rep for the 40-year-old actor told E! News.

The famously private couple, who got married in 2000, have a 9-year-old daughter.