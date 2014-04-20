Christina Aguilera enjoying 'blissful' pregnancy | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Awww!

Expectant mom Christina Aguilera is feeling “blissful” as she and fiance Matt Rutler get ready to welcome their first child together.

“So blissful in taking this time for creating all things blossoming new on the horizon…album, baby & beautiful music to come,” she tweeted over the weekend.

Aguilera, 33, also shared a photo of the happy couple, in which Rutler proudly places his hand on her baby bump.

“Baby loves NYC,” the songstress captioned the snapshot, which shows the duo in the Big Apple.

Aguilera is also mom to a 6-year-old son with ex-hubby Jordan Bratman.

Aguilera and Rutler, who met on the set of the 2010 flick “Burlesque,” got engaged on Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, according to TMZ.com, Aguilera will take a break from her coaching duties on NBC’s “The Voice” because of her pregnancy, with Gwen Stefani stepping in for the next season, which starts taping in June.