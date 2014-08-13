Ciara calls off engagement to Future: reports | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

There’s no future for Ciara and her cheating fiance-baby daddy.

The songstress has called off her engagement to rapper Future just three months after giving birth to their son, Us Weekly reported on Tuesday.

“He cheated on her. Game over,” a source told the magazine.

“She’s devastated,” dished another insider. “Ciara’s focus now is the baby.”

Ciara, 28, “fully intends” to get custody, according to TMZ.com.

The pair welcomed little Future Zahir Wilburn in May, about seven months after announcing their engagement. They started dating in early 2013.