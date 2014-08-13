Quantcast
Ciara calls off engagement to Future: reports | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Ciara calls off engagement to Future: reports

By
0
comments
Posted on

There’s no future for Ciara and her cheating fiance-baby daddy.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

The songstress has called off her engagement to rapper Future just three months after giving birth to their son, Us Weekly reported on Tuesday.

“He cheated on her. Game over,” a source told the magazine.

“She’s devastated,” dished another insider. “Ciara’s focus now is the baby.”

Ciara, 28, “fully intends” to get custody, according to TMZ.com.

The pair welcomed little Future Zahir Wilburn in May, about seven months after announcing their engagement. They started dating in early 2013.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC