Anderson Cooper has a new New Year’s Eve buddy — and it’s an old friend.

New Yorkers and CNN viewers are set to ring in 2018 with Coop and “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen, it was revealed on Twitter Wednesday.

“The news is out! I’m co-hosting New Year’s Eve on CNN with @andersoncooper and I could not be more excited!” 49-year-old Cohen tweeted.

He replaces Kathy Griffin, who was dismissed as Anderson’s NYE co-host following an infamous photo shoot earlier this year in which the comedian, 56, posed with an effigy of President Donald Trump’s head.

A friend of the 50-year-old CNN anchor for a number of years, Cohen and Cooper are currently in the midst of national tour together called “AC2,” which has been described as “a night of insider news and gossip from two men who are always at the brink of breaking stories.”

They will bring the show to New York City on Jan. 26 and 27 at the Beacon Theatre.