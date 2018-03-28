Former child star Corey Feldman has tweeted photos of himself in a Los Angeles hospital, announcing he had been stabbed in an apparent murder attempt.

“Im in the hospital! I was attacked 2nite!” Feldman, 46, wrote early Wednesday morning in the first of three all-caps posts. “A man opened my car door & stabbed me w something! Please say prayers 4 us!” he said, evidently referring to himself and his wife of 16 months, Courtney Anne Mitchell. “Thank god it was only myself & my security in the car, when 3 men approached! While security was distracted, w a guy a car pulled up & attacked! I’m ok!”

The actor, whose 1980s films include “The Goonies,” “Stand by Me” and “The Lost Boys,” immediately added that the Los Angeles Police Department was “currently investigating the case as an attempted homicide! I have had mounting threats on all sm [social-media] platforms by this vile ‘wolfpack’ & this im sure is a result of those negative actions!” he wrote, without giving specifics. “I have reason 2 believe its all connected! Enough is enough! How sick r these ppl?!?

While TMZ.com said law-enforcement sources told it there was no evidence of a laceration, police told Los Angeles TV station KCBS that sometime before 10 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in suburban Reseda. They said Feldman was suffering from a minor stab wound to his abdomen, caused by a small, sharp, unknown object.

Feldman transported himself to the hospital, police told KCBS, adding it was unclear where the assault took place.

About 40 minutes after his initial tweet, Feldman posted a link to the British tabloid The Sun, which said the attack was due to the actor’s efforts to expose Hollywood pedophiles. “Still more details,” he wrote, “but nothing from the police yet, there were 3 men, but only 1 attacked.”