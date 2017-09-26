‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 9 ‘darkest yet,’ Richard Lewis says | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With less than a week to go until the premiere of season nine of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” fan favorite and legendary comic Richard Lewis dropped a few hints to amNewYork about the show’s long-awaited return.

“I love the cast, the guest stars this year are unbelievable,” he said. “This is the best year of all nine seasons. It’s the darkest, most fearless storyline one can ever imagine.”

“Judge Judy” Sheindlin, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks and Nick Offerman are just a handful of the stars who will appear in the new season, which premieres at 10 p.m. Sunday on HBO.

While there are two or three episodes creator Larry David won’t let Lewis watch just yet, David guaranteed his longtime friend that the storyline has plenty of surprises in store.

“He says, ‘You won’t believe it,’ and I said, ‘I’m sure I won’t,’ ” Lewis said.