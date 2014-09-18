Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price welcome baby boy | amNewYork

Quantcast
Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price welcome baby boy

Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price welcome baby boy

It’s a (second) boy!

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone and actress wife Lindsay Price have welcomed their second son together, a rep for Stone told People magazine.

The little guy, named Emerson Spencer Stone, was born in Los Angeles on Tuesday. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

“Both Lindsay and Emerson are doing well,” the rep told People. “Curtis is officially the happiest man in the world.”

Stone, 38, and Price, 37, have a 2-year-old son named Hudson.

The “Top Chef Duels” host announced Price’s pregnancy on “The Queen Latifah Show” in May, saying: “My beautiful wife is pregnant again with my second baby.”

The gorgeous pair tied the knot on the island of Majorca in June 2013. They started dating in 2009.

