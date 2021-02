Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Daniel Craig didn’t get his famously fit body by sitting around on his behind.

The “James Bond” star amped up his studly physique with a 9:30 a.m. workout at DavidBartonGym earlier this week, alternating between sprinting and jogging on the treadmill, a fellow gymgoer told us.

According to the spy, Craig, 46, kept a “low profile” at the Astor Place gym, wearing black workout gear with a low-slung baseball cap and large headphones.