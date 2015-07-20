Dave Chappelle gets dapper for first Hamptons trip | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Art for Life Benefit brought Russell Simmons, Danny Simmons, Gayle King, Soledad O’Brien, Ava DuVernay, LuAnn de Lesseps, James Lipton, the evening’s entertainment, Bell Biv Devoe, and Dave Chappelle to Fairview Farms in Bridgehampton.

It was Chappelle’s first ever Hamptons visit, and the comedian was dapper as ever in “Great Gatsby”-style gear for the “roaring 20s” theme.

Chappelle chatted about his current stand-up tour on the red carpet.

“I never really stopped doing stand-up,” he said. “I try to keep it really small so I enjoy it.”

When asked about a return to TV, he played it coy.

“I don’t know, wouldn’t that be nice? I’m excited to just be out at a party right now,” he said.

Chappelle was honored at the event, which celebrated RUSH Philanthropic Art Foundation’s 20th anniversary.

“I’m one of these weird guys who’s as famous for what he didn’t do as I am for what I did,” he said on stage.

“I could say honestly that I am happy, I could sit home on Tuesday night and watch Key & Peele do my show and it doesn’t hurt me at all.”