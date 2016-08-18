David Schwimmer: 'Friends' fame was 'pretty jarring,' made me want to hide | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

So, no one told David Schwimmer that fame was gonna be this way 👏 👏 👏 👏 .

The former “Friends” star reflected on the way the show’s success changed his life back in the ‘90s, calling it “jarring” — a classic Ross Geller comment, if ever there was one.

“It was a huge, life-changing event,” he said on the Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast, which was posted online Monday. “Luckily the six of us were going through it together because it was really terrifying at times — of course really thrilling and exciting and fun, but for me personally, it was pretty jarring and it messed with my relationship to other people in a way that took years for me, I think, to kind of adjust to and be comfortable with.”

Schwimmer, who played the thrice-married paleontologist Ross Geller from 1994 to 2004, said his celebrity status made him “want to hide under a baseball cap, not be seen.”

He also spoke about his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, remarking that the cast was like “six pieces of a puzzle [that] fit really well together.”