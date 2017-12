Mother-daughter duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher died just one day apart. Reynolds, known best for her role in 1952's "Singin' in the Rain," died on Dec. 28, 2016, at age 84, after suffering a stroke. Her daughter, beloved as Princess Leia in "Star Wars," died on Dec. 27, 2016, at age 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days prior.

See photos of the actresses together through the years.