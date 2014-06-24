Quantcast
Diana Ross to perform at Ashlee Simpson and son Evan Ross' wedding | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Diana Ross to perform at Ashlee Simpson and son Evan Ross’ wedding

By
0
comments
Posted on

Talk about a “Supreme” wedding singer!

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Music icon Diana Ross is slated to perform at the upcoming nuptials between her son, Evan Ross, and Ashlee Simpson, E! News reported yesterday.

Rhonda Ross Kendrick, who is Diana’s daughter and Evan’s half-sister, will perform with her 70-year-old mother.

Big names in the music biz are expected to attend the wedding, too: Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson are on the guest list, according to E!.

Simpson, 29, announced her engagement to the “Hunger Games: Mockingjay” actor, 25, in March after the couple had been dating for nine months.

Simpson has one son with ex-hubby Pete Wentz.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC