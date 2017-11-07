The saga continues. Seemingly overwhelmed by the response to his latest name change, Sean “Diddy / Puff Daddy / Puffy / P. Diddy” Combs has backtracked on his request to only be addressed as Brother Love or Love.

In a video posted to Instagram late Monday, the 48-year-old confessed that it was all a joke.

“Well, ladies and gentlemen, I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet,” the rapper professed.

“Due to overwhelming response from the media out there, and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion — I was only joking, okay? I didn’t change my name. It’s just part of one of my alter egos. One of my alter egos is LOVE.”

Perhaps seeing no way out of the continuing stream of questions about the latest name, he asserted, “to set the record straight, because I have a lot of press to do the next couple weeks, you can address me by my older names. But if you still wanna call me Love, you can call me Love, baby.”

Today, I've come to the conclusion that you CANNOT play around with the internet. pic.twitter.com/ANXouExGhA — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 7, 2017

The Bad Boy set social media ablaze over the weekend with his new name declaration, with WWE personality Bruce Pritchard coming to the defense of what is his moniker.

“Yo. Find a new gimmick. I invented and perfected Brother Love. I am the original and you are not. Remember North Carolina,” Pritchard tweeted on Saturday.

Closer to home, Queens-born musician Larry Florman is also known as Brother Love — with a 2004 album called “Brother Love" to boot.