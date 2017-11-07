Sean “Diddy” Combs, who changed his name to Brother Love on Saturday, now says he was only joking.

“Well, ladies and gentlemen, today I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet,” Diddy, 48, explained in an Instagram video on Monday.

The rapper and entrepreneur who told fans he would not answer to any of his former monikers clarified that he “was only joking” and wanted to make sure there was no confusion moving forward.

“I didn’t change my name. It’s just part of one of my alter egos. One of my alter egos is Love,” Diddy said.

The "I Need A Girl" rapper, born Sean Jean Combs, who has been called by a variety of monikers over the years, including Diddy, P. Diddy, Puff, Puff Daddy and more, said he is open to being referred to as Love but noted that he was “only playing” about the official name change.

😂😂😂



Today, I've come to the conclusion that you CANNOT play around with the internet. pic.twitter.com/ANXouExGhA — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 7, 2017

The clarification comes one day after former World Wrestling Entertainment personality Bruce Prichard (and his fans) pointed out he had been using the name Brother Love for years.

"But if you still want to call me Love, you can call me Love, baby," Combs said.