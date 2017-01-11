Disney wants Will Smith to join ‘Dumbo’ live-action remake, reports say | amNewYork

Quantcast
Disney wants Will Smith to join ‘Dumbo’ live-action remake, reports say

Disney is courting Will Smith to join its live-action “Dumbo” movie, according to reports Wednesday.

Sources told Variety the actor, 48, would play a dad of the children who befriend the elephant.

The remake of the 1941 animation classic is set to be directed by Tim Burton, who made 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland” live-action adaptation.

Variety has also reported that Tom Hanks may have been offered a role as the movie’s villain.

Not much more is known about “Dumbo” for now, though the script is by Ehren Kruger, who’s written for the “Transformers” film series, among others.

