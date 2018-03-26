DMX wants to try to rap his way out of the rap.

The jailed rap singer, whose given name is Earl Simmons, intends to play some of his music in a bid to win leniency at his March 28 sentencing, according to a letter filed with the judge on Monday.

“It is raw Earl,” his lawyer said. “At sentencing as he may be too emotional to speak we will ask to play a few of his compositions so that the Court may understand him genuinely in his own voice.”

Simmons pleaded guilty last year to evading $1.7 million in taxes, and had his bail revoked after repeatedly violating drug treatment conditions. Prosecutors have asked for a sentence of 57-60 months in prison.

In his sentencing letter, lawyer Murray Richman said Simmons’ behavior, like his lyrics, flowed out of a broken childhood. He wants probation so he can keep making money, with a trustee named to make sure the government gets paid.

Richman urged the judge to review the songs “Slippin’” and “Convo,” and noted, “We are not here or desirous of molding him into what some may want to see; Earl is uniquely him and that is both his beauty of mind and his genius.”