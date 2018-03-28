Earl Simmons, the rap performer known as DMX, was sentenced to one year in prison Wednesday in Manhattan federal court after the judge agreed to listen to a recording of “Slippin’,” one of the rapper’s biggest hits.

“In the court’s view Mr. Simmons is a good man, but very far from a perfect man,” U.S. Disrict Judge Jed Rakoff said.

Simmons pleaded guilty in December to evading $1.7 million in taxes. His bail was revoked and he was jailed for repeatedly violating drug treatment conditions. Prosecutors asked Rakoff to impose a sentence of 57 to 60 months.

Simmons’ lawyers asked for him to get probation, with a trustee appointed to make sure his earnings to pay off his tax debt and support his 15 children. Rakoff agreed to hear one of the rapper’s songs after his lawyer argued that it was DMX’s genuine voice.

The defense said Simmons’ adult behavior reflected a horrible childhood and played a 4 minute video of the song “Slippin’” describing a man’s commitment to uplift himself after hitting bottom.

Its lyrics included, “To live is to suffer/But to survive . . ./Well, that’s to find meaning in the suffering.”

Prosecutors argued that Simmons engaged in a “concerted scheme” to shield his earnings from the IRS, and then tried to blame managers and lawyers for his failure to pay taxes.

They asked the judge to send a message that star power and wealth don’t excuse nonpayment of taxes.