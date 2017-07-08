Donal Logue's daughter, Jade, returns home, police say | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

“Gotham” actor Donal Logue’s daughter returned home nearly two weeks after she was reported missing, police said Saturday.

“Jade Logue has been found. Thank you to everyone for the support, love. Far and wide support. Beyond grateful,” Jade’s mother, Kasey Smith, tweeted.

Jade, 16, went missing after she left her home in Brooklyn on Monday, June 26, according to police.

Donal and Smith took to social media to beg her to come home, gaining the attention of many other celebrities who wrote messages to the teen.

“Thank you ALL for the love and support,” Donal tweeted on Saturday. “We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others.”

Donal’s rep also confirmed to multiple news outlets that Jade is “safely back home.”