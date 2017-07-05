Donal Logue still searching for missing daughter, Jade, one week later | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

“Gotham” actor Donal Logue says he has “dogged teams” from the NYPD and FBI involved in the search for his daughter, Jade, who went missing in Brooklyn last Monday.

The actor issued yet another emotional plea for his daughter to come home Sunday, nearly one week after she was seen leaving her Waverly Avenue home.

Calling his daughter Jade, born Arlo Logue, the most “loving, innocent, cuddly” child ever, Logue shared a photo of her from “a happier time.”

“I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong … but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls,” Logue writes. “Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her — clearly this thing has become big and crazy. The net has been flung far and wide and luckily, I have dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI and others involved.” His post, encouraging anyone with information to contact Det. Frank Liuzzi at 718-636-6547, has been retweeted more than 10,000 times.

Jade’s mother, Kasey Smith, recorded a minute-long video Sunday in an attempt to show her daughter, if able to access social media, just how much she is missed. Smith also used the post as an opportunity to protect her daughter’s privacy in a time when her story is being widely reported.

“Jade’s gender and her sexual orientation does not matter here,” she says in the video. “What matters is that there’s a child out there, my baby, Donal’s baby, out there missing.”

“Jade’s story is for Jade to tell, when and if she’s ever ready to tell it. Let that be hers. It’s not yours. It’s not anyone else’s. And it’s not mine. I respect her, but all I want right now is for her to be at home,” she continues.

Jade, identified by police as a 16-year-old male who resides in Brooklyn, was last seen at 2 p.m. near Barclays Center wearing a green hooded shirt with a military-style jacket, blue jeans and a gray baseball hat, according to the NYPD.

Logue first announced his daughter had gone missing Tuesday, in a since-deleted Tweet that read, “Missing—yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue, 6’2” 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka.”

Logue and his ex-wife are also the parents of Finn Logue.

Currently starring in Fox’s “Gotham” as Harvey Bullock, Logue is also known for his roles in “Sons of Anarchy” and “Grounded for Life.”