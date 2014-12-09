Economist, professor and alleged ladies' man tweets booty call | amNewYork

Quantcast
Economist, professor and alleged ladies’ man tweets booty call

Benefits to courting an older gentleman? Well, he won’t send you those annoying DMs on twitter.

NYU economics professor Nouriel Roubini, @Nouriel, who has a verified twitter account with 321,000 followers, had a tweet sent from his handle on Dec. 8th at 11:18 p.m. that was probably meant to be kept private.

“Wenjie love, lovely seeing you last nite. I am now in chicago for biz. Free tonite. Know any hotties free for dinner or drinks? Lemme kn…” #fail

The tweet has since been deleted by its 56-year-old tweeter and a stream of posts about #economics may try and bury any not-for-public-eyes activity missing from his stream last night.

While we don’t know who Wenjie is, Gawker speculates that Dr. Roubini is not lacking for female companionship, as evidenced by his plethora of female company in Facebook pictures.

 

 

