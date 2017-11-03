Actress Ellen Barkin, who plays a crime-boss matriarch on TNT’s “Animal Kingdom,” was the victim of a crime in real life.

The NYPD confirmed Friday that Barkin reported she had surprised a burglar at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at her Manhattan home.

Barkin told officers she saw a man on the balcony of her apartment on West 12th Street, and held the balcony door closed while the burglar tried to push it in, police said.

The burglar fled, and police said officers searched the area but found no suspects.

Barkin later tweeted about the burglary and its aftermath.

.@NYPDByrne ...only because u have the full name of the father of my children...the first responders were great, here in 70secs! still waiting for the detectives... it’s only been 4 hours — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 1, 2017 .@NYPDByrne @NYPDONeill @NYPDDetectives Did I just hear this right? No detectives here, at all? My heart breaks for another day that will live in infamy but crime is still going on...in my house. @NYPDDetectives Robert Boyce — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 1, 2017

“ . . . the first responders were great, here in 70secs! still waiting for the detectives . . . it’s only been 4 hours,” she tweeted.

She followed that up with another tweet reading: “My heart breaks for another day that will live in infamy but crime is still going on . . . in my house.”

The NYPD said in an mail Friday that: “Patrol [officers] responded with[in] 2 minutes. 6th Precinct detectives were assisting in the terror investigation on the West Side Highway.”