EPA Office of Water caught playing 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' in embarrassing tweet | amNewYork

Busted!

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water was caught Monday night taking their eyes off our aquatic ecosystems– and focusing their attention instead on playing “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” a gaming app that promises you can “become famous too.”

What? Securing safe drinking water can probably be a thankless job.

The EPA’s official Twitter account, @EPAwater, sent out a tweet with a link to the game that said, “I’m now a C-List celebrity in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. Come join me and become famous too by playing on iPhone!”

The tweet went unnoticed by the EPA for hours… but was picked up by pretty much everyone else immediately. It was eventually deleted, but not before the Internet could get their jokes in– especially about their lowly C-list status.

But the winner might have to be Rep. Steve Stockman, of Texas, who tweeted: “I hope the Kardashians don’t mind being associated with something that spends millions without contributing to society.”

We see what you did there, Stockman.

The EPA Office of Water responded to the incident Tuesday morning, tweeting: “Whoops…our bad. Sorry about tweet. Upside – more attention for the Office of Water (water.epa.gov), thanks @KimKardashian”

As every good C-list celeb knows, there’s nothing like a little shameless self-promotion.