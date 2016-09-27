Quantcast
Ethan Hawke explains why he chose NYC over LA | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Ethan Hawke explains why he chose NYC over LA

By
0
comments
Posted on

Ethan Hawke has penned something of an ode to New York City in a column for Variety, published Tuesday.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

The actor, 45, reflected on why he chose to settle in the Big Apple instead of Los Angeles, back in the late ’80s at the age of 18 — just after “Dead Poets Society” shot him to stardom, in 1989.

“You went to Los Angeles to be a movie star, and you went to New York to be an actor,” was his philosophy at the time, he wrote, adding that LA, with its production line of a film industry, “made me feel like a number, and not a very high one.”

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC