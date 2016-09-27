Ethan Hawke explains why he chose NYC over LA | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Ethan Hawke has penned something of an ode to New York City in a column for Variety, published Tuesday.

The actor, 45, reflected on why he chose to settle in the Big Apple instead of Los Angeles, back in the late ’80s at the age of 18 — just after “Dead Poets Society” shot him to stardom, in 1989.

“You went to Los Angeles to be a movie star, and you went to New York to be an actor,” was his philosophy at the time, he wrote, adding that LA, with its production line of a film industry, “made me feel like a number, and not a very high one.”