Talk about a post-show toast.

Gabourey Sidibe is the latest star to imbibe at the makeshift speakeasy that Dulé Hill has been operating backstage at his Broadway show “After Midnight.” We hear that Hill has been inviting guests backstage after performances to “try all his top-shelf booze.”

The actress had a shot of whisky.