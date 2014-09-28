George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin wed in Venice | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Let the honeymoon begin!

Newlyweds George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin made their first public appearance Sundayas husband and wife in Venice, both looking joyful as they left the Aman Canal Grande resort on a water taxi aptly named “Amore,” according to reports.

Locals, tourists and, of course, the paparazzi swarmed Venice’s Grand Canal to catch a glimpse of the glamorous couple, who sported wedding bands as they made their way to a celebratory brunch with guests at the Belmond Hotel Cipriani, according to People.

Th e wedding festivities started Saturday at the seven-star Aman hotel, where the star and his human rights lawyer fiancee exchanged vows.

Around 90 guests attended the star-studded affair, including Bill Murray, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Cindy Crawford, Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett, Robert De Niro, Bono, and more celebrity pals, according to reports.

Photos from the private ceremony, including a look at Alamuddin’s wedding dress, will have to wait. It’s rumored that Vogue has secured the rights to wedding photographs, thanks in part to the presence of editor Anna Wintour at Saturday’s ceremony, and that the couple will donate the fee to a charity of their choice.

A formal civil ceremony for Clooney, 53, and Alamuddin, 36, is expected to take place Monday, according to multiple reports.

This is the second marriage for Clooney, who was previously wed to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993, and the first for Alamuddin.