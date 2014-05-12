Quantcast
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin celebrate engagement | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin celebrate engagement

By
0
comments
Posted on

Party time!

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

George Clooney and fianéec Amal Alamuddin celebrated their nuptials-to-be on Sunday night at an engagement party attended by some of Clooney’s celebrity friends.

According to People magazine, the pair partied at Clooney’s friend and business partner Rande Gerber’s restaurant Cafe Habana in Malibu. Gerber’s wife Cindy Crawford and friends Bono and The Edge of U2 were also on the guest list.

“After the toast, George and his fiancée were all over each other,” a source told People. “Lots of hugging.”

Consummate bachelor Clooney, 53, and 36-year-old Alamuddin, a British lawyer, got engaged last month after less than a year of dating.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC