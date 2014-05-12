George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin celebrate engagement | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Party time!

George Clooney and fianéec Amal Alamuddin celebrated their nuptials-to-be on Sunday night at an engagement party attended by some of Clooney’s celebrity friends.

According to People magazine, the pair partied at Clooney’s friend and business partner Rande Gerber’s restaurant Cafe Habana in Malibu. Gerber’s wife Cindy Crawford and friends Bono and The Edge of U2 were also on the guest list.

“After the toast, George and his fiancée were all over each other,” a source told People. “Lots of hugging.”

Consummate bachelor Clooney, 53, and 36-year-old Alamuddin, a British lawyer, got engaged last month after less than a year of dating.