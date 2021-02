Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

George Clooney is getting ready to walk down the aisle this fall.

The Oscar winner and fiancee Amal Alamuddin will marry in Italy this September, a source told People magazine. The formerly famous bachelor and Alamuddin, a lawyer, will wed in a “secluded” spot — not Lake Como, where Clooney has a home, the source added. A party will follow near Alamuddin’s Lebanese hometown.

Clooney, 53, reportedly asked Alamuddin, 36, to marry him in April.